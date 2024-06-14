Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with a network of just under 65,000 club members in 118 countries.

Members like the women in the Ballymoney branch work on grassroots projects that help women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations and have an equal voice in communities worldwide.

Sharon McCaffrey, President of Soroptimist International Ballymoney, said: “On behalf of myself and the members of SI Ballymoney & District, I wish to extend my grateful thanks to all those who attended our 60th anniversary charter lunch.

"We were honoured to have Ciaran McQuillan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and our guest speaker Ishabel MacIntyre from RNLI Portrush.

It was great to see so many friends, Soroptimists, and former Soroptimists, from across Northern Ireland to dine, chat, catch-up, look forward, and to reminisce. We were joined by Soroptimist International Northern Ireland (SI NI) clubs from Bangor, Belfast, Enniskillen, Lurgan, Londonderry, and Portadown.”

1 . NEWS Members of Soroptimist International Ballymoney at a celebration lunch to mark 60 years of the branch. Photo: SOROPTIMIST BALLYMONEY

2 . NEWS Members of Soroptimist International Ballymoney at a celebration lunch to mark 60 years of the branch. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

3 . NEWS President of Soroptimist International Ballymoney branch Sharon McCaffrey with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan. Photo: SOROPTIMIST BALLYMONEY

4 . NEWS President of SI Ballymoney & District, Sharon McCaffrey with Dr Barbara Carlisle, Immediately Past Regional President SI NI and SI Lisburn. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS