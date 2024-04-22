IN PICTURES: Ballymoney Spring Fair craft fair

The sun came out for the Ballymoney Spring Fair and the crafters were delighted to see it!
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:52 BST

There was a great array of stalls at the craft fair and Ballymoney locals and visitors flocked to buy their produce.

Here’s how they got on...

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visits the Ballymoney Community Fridge stand at the Ballymoney Spring Fair.

1. FAIR

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visits the Ballymoney Community Fridge stand at the Ballymoney Spring Fair. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visiting the stands at Ballymoney Spring Fair Craft Fair.

2. FAIR

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visiting the stands at Ballymoney Spring Fair Craft Fair. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visiting the stands at Ballymoney Spring Fair Craft Fair.

3. FAIR

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visiting the stands at Ballymoney Spring Fair Craft Fair. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visiting the stands at Ballymoney Spring Fair Craft Fair.

4. FAIR

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop visiting the stands at Ballymoney Spring Fair Craft Fair. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page