The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens paid a visit to a very special birthday party recently – a celebration of a Ballymoney woman’s 105th birthday!

Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “I was privileged to visit Abbeyfield house in Ballymoney on Saturday afternoon where I was delighted to present Mrs Maisie Allison with a bouquet of flowers and a card on behalf of the Borough to mark her 105th birthday.

"Maisie is a remarkable lady for her age and it was a pleasure to meet her daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Janice. Maisie served in the army during the Second World War and it was good to see representatives from veterans’ associations visit with her and celebrate this fantastic occasion.

"Maisie was born in Scotland and lived in Glasgow and it was nice to see her being entertained by local Highland dancers.”

Happy 105th birthday Maisie!

1 . Celebration Maisie enjoys her celebration Photo: Ruth Callaghan/McAuley Multimedia

2 . Celebration Highland Dancers pictured at Maisie's celebration Photo: Ruth Callaghan/McAuley Multimedia

3 . Celebration Masie with the Mayor Steven Callaghan and Highland dancers Photo: Ruth Callaghan/McAuley Multimedia