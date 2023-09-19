Register
Some of those who attended Masie's celebration of 105 years at Abbeyfield House in BallymoneySome of those who attended Masie's celebration of 105 years at Abbeyfield House in Ballymoney
In pictures: Ballymoney woman Maisie celebrates 105th birthday!

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens paid a visit to a very special birthday party recently – a celebration of a Ballymoney woman’s 105th birthday!
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST

Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “I was privileged to visit Abbeyfield house in Ballymoney on Saturday afternoon where I was delighted to present Mrs Maisie Allison with a bouquet of flowers and a card on behalf of the Borough to mark her 105th birthday.

"Maisie is a remarkable lady for her age and it was a pleasure to meet her daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Janice. Maisie served in the army during the Second World War and it was good to see representatives from veterans’ associations visit with her and celebrate this fantastic occasion.

"Maisie was born in Scotland and lived in Glasgow and it was nice to see her being entertained by local Highland dancers.”

Happy 105th birthday Maisie!

Maisie enjoys her celebration

Highland Dancers pictured at Maisie's celebration

Masie with the Mayor Steven Callaghan and Highland dancers

Pictured at Maisie's celebration of 105 years

