In pictures: Ballyoglagh LOL 1190 achievements
Ballyoglagh LOL 1190 held a meeting recently with the Worshipful District Master Worshipful Brother Wesley Craig and Deputy District Master Worshipful Brother Cyril Quigg in attendance.
By Una Culkin
6 hours ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:53pm
Bro. Hugh Henderson, Bro. Sammy Johnston and Bro. Gordon McConaghie received their plain purple degree. The degree was conferred by Wor. Bro. Tommy McAllister and Wor. Bro. Brian Brown.
Congratulations also to Wor. Bro. Lyle Taggart and Bro. James Taggart who were presented with Certificates to mark 50 years membership of the Lodge.
