In pictures: Ballyoglagh LOL 1190 achievements

Ballyoglagh LOL 1190 held a meeting recently with the Worshipful District Master Worshipful Brother Wesley Craig and Deputy District Master Worshipful Brother Cyril Quigg in attendance.

By Una Culkin
6 hours ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:53pm

Bro. Hugh Henderson, Bro. Sammy Johnston and Bro. Gordon McConaghie received their plain purple degree. The degree was conferred by Wor. Bro. Tommy McAllister and Wor. Bro. Brian Brown.

Congratulations also to Wor. Bro. Lyle Taggart and Bro. James Taggart who were presented with Certificates to mark 50 years membership of the Lodge.

Brethren from Ballyoglagh LOL 1190

Worshipful District Master Wor Bro Wesley Craig and Deputy District Master Wor Bro Cyril Quigg being in attendance, Bro Hugh Henderson, Bro Sammy Johnston and Bro Gordon McConaghie received their plain purple degree

Wor Bro Lyle Taggart and Bro James Taggart with Worshipful District Master Wor Bro Wesley Craig and Deputy District Master Wor Bro Cyril Quigg, both from Bushmills District No21

