IN PICTURES: Ballyrashane Lodge holds divine service

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:05 BST
Ballyrashane LOL 431 held their annual Divine Service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church recently.

The service was officiated by Rev. Phillip Kerr. Members of the lodge were joined by visiting Brethren and also by County Grand and District Officers.

