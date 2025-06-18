The service was officiated by Rev. Phillip Kerr. Members of the lodge were joined by visiting Brethren and also by County Grand and District Officers.
1. NEWS
Ballyrashane LOL 431 held their Divine Service recently at Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. NEWS
Ballyrashane LOL 431 held their annual Divine Service recently in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. NEWS
Ballyrashane LOL 431 held their annual Divine Service recently in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. NEWS
Ballyrashane LOL 431 held their annual Divine Service recently in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA