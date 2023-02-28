In pictures: Ballyrashane LOL 431 their Installation of Officers
Ballyrashane LOL 431 recently held their annual Installation of Officers for 2023.
This year, uniquely, the members of the Lodge installed their own officers. This was carried out by Hon Bro Sammy Quinn, Hon Bro Dan Daly, Wor Bro William McClements PM and Bro Charles Quinn.
Hon Bro Sammy Quinn received his 60 year presentation. The Worshipful Master said Bro Quinn had served his Lodge with distinction and was most deserving of his 60 year award.
Then Hon Bro Quinn presented the Lodge with a bannerette depicting Ballyrashane War Memorial Orange Hall which is currently undergoing renovation works. He said that he hoped the Lodge would have many years to follow behind it.
The Worshipful Master thanked the Quinn family for their generosity and said the Lodge would take great pride in carrying the bannerette.
After supper and a toast to His Majesty King Charles 3rd, the evening was brought to a close by the singing of the National Anthem and the Doxology.