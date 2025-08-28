The audience members joined in enthusiastically with their support and showed their appreciation for the programme provided by the girls.

Explorers started off with “We Love Bedtime”. Dressed as a variety of animals, they acted out, sang and recited well-known nursery rhymes and songs on an animal theme.

Juniors got some help from the audience in their “We Love a Challenge” item. The 8-11 year-olds love competition. One of their challenges involved dressing a team member in the old-style GB uniform, at great speed.

Special guest former member of the company as a girl and an officer, Mrs Jacqui McKeeman, was then asked to inspect the teams and chose the best one.

Brigaders and Seniors worked with their leaders to create and portray a modern drama based on the Good Samaritan parable, “Love Your Neighbour”, giving everyone cause to stop and think.

The Explorers treated the audience to a lovely selection of praise songs, setting the scene for the company girls’ finale. This showcased the choir’s beautiful singing and focused on a series of readings about “Love Hearts”.

Led by the Brigader section reading the script and Bible verses, the girls presented the Gospel message behind these ever-popular sweets.

Mrs McKeeman complimented the girls on both their turn-out and their entertaining programme. She helped present the girls with prizes and awards they had attained during the year.

She spoke to the girls from Scripture, encouraging them to consider the importance of Christ, the King of kings.

The staff team expressed their thanks to Mrs. McKeeman, to the Chaplain Rev. Ross Collins, Church Session, pianists, assessors, parents and everyone who had helped and supported Ballywatt GB during the year.

Registration for the new session begins on Friday, September 5 at 6.30 pm in the Church Hall.

1 . NEWS Leaders in Ballywatt Girls’ Brigade celebrating the company’s 55 th Birthday. Photo: BALLYWATT GB

2 . NEWS Ballywatt GB Company Section photographed prior to their display. Photo: BALLYWATT GB

3 . NEWS Ballywatt GB Explorer Section. Photo: BALLYWATT GB