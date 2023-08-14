Young rowers joined the club to start their rowing journey quickly moving from dry training to water sessions in single, double and quad boats. Under the careful supervision of highly experienced coaches and assistants, these youngsters gave all their effort and commitment and will make great additions to one of Ireland’s most successful rowing clubs.

Club President Sue MacLaughlin commented: “Bann is very much a grassroots rowing club and its ongoing success in producing world class rowers is testimony to our coaches and volunteers as well as the effort and commitment of those they train.

"These summer camps have been run by one of our most senior coaches, Alison Hodgkinson, assisted by other coaches and helpers. I would like to thank them all for giving up three weeks of their own time to help these youngsters who have taken their first steps with our wonderful club.” Bann Rowing is situated in the Old Boathouse, Hanover Place in Coleraine and can be contacted via their website or just drop in and have a chat.