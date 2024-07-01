Alderman Yvonne Boyle, who represented the Mayor at the ceremony on Monday, July 1, laid a wreath at the War Memorial as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.
Alderman Boyle said: “I am honoured to represent the Mayor today as we gather to mark the Battle of the Somme, in 1916 many thousands of people lost their lives and it is important we remember their sacrifice.”
1. COMMEMORATION
Alderman Yvonne Boyle lays at wreath at the annual Battle of the Somme commemoration at the Diamond in Coleraine.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
2. COMMEMORATION
Pictured at the annual Battle of the Somme commemoration at the Diamond in Coleraine.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. COMMEMORATION
Pictured at the annual Battle of the Somme commemoration at the Diamond in Coleraine.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4. COMMEMORATION
Pictured at the annual Battle of the Somme commemoration at the Diamond in Coleraine.Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA