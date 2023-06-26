Register
In pictures: Battle of the Somme parade in Dervock

Dervock held its annual Battle of the Somme parade on Sunday.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Here’s a selection of photographs of the brethren and bands on parade...

Pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

1. Parade

Pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

Joanne Christie pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

2. Parade

Joanne Christie pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

3. Parade

Pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

Annie Mary Dobbin laying a wreath at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

4. Parade

Annie Mary Dobbin laying a wreath at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

