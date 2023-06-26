Dervock held its annual Battle of the Somme parade on Sunday.
Here’s a selection of photographs of the brethren and bands on parade...
Pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: mmm
Joanne Christie pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: mmm
Pictured at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: mmm
Annie Mary Dobbin laying a wreath at the Battle of the Somme commemoration parade in Dervock on Sunday morning. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: mmm