Loading...
A beacon was lit outside the Titanic Belfast building in Belfast to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

In pictures: Beacons lit across Northern Ireland for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

People gathered throughout Northern Ireland last night (Thursday, June 2) to witness beacons being lit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 10:07 am

The local ceremonies formed part of a wider symbolic gesture as more than 1,500 beacons were lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, continuing the United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating Royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with a chain of lights across the country.

A principal beacon, involving The Tree of Trees - a 21 metre high ‘tree’ constructed of 350 smaller trees - was lit by The Queen in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth beacons were lit in all capital cities of the Commonwealth - 54 in total.

1.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, with the jubilee beacon in Ballymena.

Photo Sales

2.

Crowds gather for the beacon lighting in Larne. Picture: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Photo Sales

3.

Gathered at the Town Park for the lighting of the beacon. Picture: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Photo Sales

4.

After the lighting of the Craigavon Jubilee Beacon.

Photo Sales
QueenNorthern IrelandUnited Kingdom
Next Page
Page 1 of 3