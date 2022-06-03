In pictures: Beacons lit across Northern Ireland for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The local ceremonies formed part of a wider symbolic gesture as more than 1,500 beacons were lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, continuing the United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating Royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with a chain of lights across the country.
A principal beacon, involving The Tree of Trees - a 21 metre high ‘tree’ constructed of 350 smaller trees - was lit by The Queen in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
Meanwhile, Commonwealth beacons were lit in all capital cities of the Commonwealth - 54 in total.
