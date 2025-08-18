BEAM (Building Empowerment and Awareness to Mind) invited the Ballymoney community to get together for a picnic in the park in Riverside Park.

The free community event was designed to promote mental wellbeing, connection, and the simple power of spending time in nature.

Guests were encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a blanket or chair, and join for a peaceful, family-friendly afternoon in one of Ballymoney’s most scenic green spaces.

The event featured gentle background music, games for children, a storytelling corner, and a free outdoor yoga taster session suitable for all ages and abilities.

The BEAM organising group is made up of Hannah Graham, Katherine Murphy (Building Communities Resource Centre), Zara Hutchinson (Ballymoney Community Fridge), Clare Doherty (Community Rescue Service), and Ballymoney Councillor Lee Kane - all volunteers with a shared passion for supporting others.

They formed BEAM earlier this year, following conversations around how the Ballymoney community could respond more openly and positively to mental health.

Their first event, a 4am Dawn Walk in May, saw over 250 people walking through Ballymoney, in the darkness, as the sun rose. The event drew widespread support and touched the hearts of many participants.

