They were treated to a fine display of interesting vehicles brought along by members of the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club.

The residents, along with their family and friends, also enjoyed the fine voice of 10-year-old Amber Campbell, who entertained the gathering with some country music.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to get these great pictures at the memory-stirring event, which had been organised by the care home’s activity coordinator Michelle Jones.

1 . Bringing back memories Isabelle Cooke, right, sitting pretty in her 1967 Morris Minor Convertible with Marlene McKeown. PT35-273. Photo: Tony Hendron

