With activities including a visit from the ‘Vikings’ complete with their longship, country music, children’s fun, a helicopter, traction engine and a great variety of vintage and classic vehicles, the event really did have something for everyone.
There was even a slow tractor race, which proved quite a challenge for the competitors.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.
David Taylor, right is happy to discuss his vintage sports car at the Birches Vintage Rally with Rosemary and Gordon Verner on Saturday afternoon. PT27-201.Photo: Tony Hendron
What it's all about...Raising funds for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice at the Birches Vintage Rally are from left, Siobhan McEvoy, volunteer, David Dixon and Sarah Jewell, fundraisers for the Hospice. PT27-202.Photo: Tony Hendron
Children pictured on the bouncy castle at the Birches Vintage Rally on Saturday. PT27-200.Photo: Tony Hendron
The scene at the Birches Vintage Rally on Saturday. PT27-203.Photo: Tony Hendron