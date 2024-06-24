The informal information day helped encourage visitors to get growing with a whole range of practical ideas to utilise whatever limited space they have available.

Biruk Sahle, who is well known among the horticultural community, and set up Hahu Organics, brought along his ‘Backyard Garden’ which he recently displayed at the Garden Show Ireland event in Antrim. He also delivered a presentation explaining how he used recycled and upcycled items to create his wonderful display which utilises space.

Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage who attended the event, said everyone was impressed with Biruk’s presentation and display.

He said: “I want to congratulate Biruk and everyone involved in organising this wonderful event. As a council we are at the forefront of promoting recycling items and food waste and this event really showed what can be achieved in a very small space.”

This was the third event at the new ‘no dig’ beds at Kinnego which were installed earlier this year, using New Leaf Compost created from recycled food and green waste collected from local households and processed by Natural World Products.

Backyard Gardener Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage and Biruk Sahle enjoy a cuppa in the Backyard Garden.

Backyard Gardener Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Cllr Kyle Savage is pictured with Sharon McMaster (Natural World Products), Biruk Sahle (Hahu Organics) Niall McShane (ABC Council) and Jennifer Cunningham (ABC Council).

Backyard Gardener Biruk Sahle gives his Backyard Gardener presentation to the guests at Kinnego.

Backyard Gardener Guests take the chance to gain some green tips from Biruk Sahle.