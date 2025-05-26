The festival started on Friday, May 23 with the Blessing of the Boats - a poignant reflection of the ocean and a blessing to ensure a safe boating season.
Here’s a look at the event through the photos of McAuley Multimedia...
1 / 7
The festival started on Friday, May 23 with the Blessing of the Boats - a poignant reflection of the ocean and a blessing to ensure a safe boating season.
Here’s a look at the event through the photos of McAuley Multimedia...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.