IN PICTURES: Blessing of boats ceremony at Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2025, 14:32 BST
The Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival took place over three days from May 23-25.

The festival started on Friday, May 23 with the Blessing of the Boats - a poignant reflection of the ocean and a blessing to ensure a safe boating season.

Here’s a look at the event through the photos of McAuley Multimedia...

Finnn Breslin pictured at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival started on Friday evening.

Pictured at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival started on Friday evening.

Rev Canon David Ferguson Pictured at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival started on Friday evening.

Pictured at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival started on Friday evening.

