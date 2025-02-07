In pictures: Bocombra Primary School pupils enjoy a visit to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council chamber

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:38 BST
Members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School in Portadown enjoyed a tour of the council chamber in Craigavon Civic Centre.

The young visitors, accompanied by principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig, were given a warm welcome by Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage.

Councillors Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans were also on hand to explain a little about what goes on in the council chamber.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is Principal Mark Vallelly and P5 Teacher Emma Craig and Cllrs Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans.

1. School Council visit

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is Principal Mark Vallelly and P5 Teacher Emma Craig and Cllrs Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans. Photo: Eddie Byrne

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig.

2. School Council visit

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig. Photo: Eddie Byrne

All dressed up during their visit to the council chamber.

3. School Council visit

All dressed up during their visit to the council chamber. Photo: Eddie Byrne

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig.

4. School Council visit

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig. Photo: Eddie Byrne

