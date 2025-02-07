The young visitors, accompanied by principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig, were given a warm welcome by Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage.
Councillors Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans were also on hand to explain a little about what goes on in the council chamber.
1. School Council visit
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is Principal Mark Vallelly and P5 Teacher Emma Craig and Cllrs Julie Flaherty and Kate Evans. Photo: Eddie Byrne
2. School Council visit
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig. Photo: Eddie Byrne
3. School Council visit
All dressed up during their visit to the council chamber. Photo: Eddie Byrne
4. School Council visit
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage hosted a reception in Craigavon Civic Centre for members of the School Council of Bocombra Primary School, included is principal Mark Vallelly and P5 teacher Emma Craig. Photo: Eddie Byrne