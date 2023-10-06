In pictures: Book lovers gather for opening of new Waterstones store in Rushmere
Book lovers of all ages were excited to be in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon on Friday morning for the opening of popular retailer Waterstones’ brand new store.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
The arrival of Waterstones – the ninth of the chain’s shops in Northern Ireland – created 10 new jobs. The new store occupies a 4,668 sq. ft. unit in the shopping centre, adjacent to anchor tenant Primark.
The deal was secured by property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland, on behalf of Rushmere Shopping Centre, continuing a narrative of strong retail expansion within the centre.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to mark the special morning.
1 / 4