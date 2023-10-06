Register
Aliana Wilkinson (2) chooses a favorite book at the new Waterstones store at Rushmere with the help of mum, Diane. PT41-208.
In pictures: Book lovers gather for opening of new Waterstones store in Rushmere

Book lovers of all ages were excited to be in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon on Friday morning for the opening of popular retailer Waterstones’ brand new store.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST

The arrival of Waterstones – the ninth of the chain’s shops in Northern Ireland – created 10 new jobs. The new store occupies a 4,668 sq. ft. unit in the shopping centre, adjacent to anchor tenant Primark.

The deal was secured by property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland, on behalf of Rushmere Shopping Centre, continuing a narrative of strong retail expansion within the centre.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to mark the special morning.

Pictured at the opening of the new Waterstones store at Rushmere are from left, Sinead McCorry, Waterstones retail manager, Ireland, Martin Walsh, manager, Rushmere, and Holly Alexander, store manager. PT41-209.

1. A special morning

Pictured at the opening of the new Waterstones store at Rushmere are from left, Sinead McCorry, Waterstones retail manager, Ireland, Martin Walsh, manager, Rushmere, and Holly Alexander, store manager. PT41-209.

Having a great time exploring the shelves at the new Waterstones store at Rushmere which opened on Friday morning are, Gillian Gallagher, left, and Victoria Alderdice. PT41-213.

2. A new shopping experience

Having a great time exploring the shelves at the new Waterstones store at Rushmere which opened on Friday morning are, Gillian Gallagher, left, and Victoria Alderdice. PT41-213.

A the opening of the new Waterstones store at Rushmere on Friday are from left, Eve Johnston, Lydia Patterson (1) and mum, Rebekah. PT41-206.

3. All smiles

A the opening of the new Waterstones store at Rushmere on Friday are from left, Eve Johnston, Lydia Patterson (1) and mum, Rebekah. PT41-206.

Manager of the new Waterstones store at Rushmere , Holly Alexander pictured with her grandparents Edith and Mervyn Alexander at the opening of the store on Friday morning. PT41-202.

4. A proud moment

Manager of the new Waterstones store at Rushmere , Holly Alexander pictured with her grandparents Edith and Mervyn Alexander at the opening of the store on Friday morning. PT41-202.

