This year it was the turn of Buckna LOL 489 to host the celebrations.

Broughshane village sits in the Braid and lodges participating in the Twelfth were Buckna, Pollee, Broughshane, Teenies, Jamison’s Trues Blues (Skerry), Aughafatten, Glenarm, Carnlough, Cairnalbana, Lisnamurrican and Ballygelly.

The parade, which featured two sets of Lambeg drums and nine bands, set offat Beechvale and made its way down Raceview Road and Main Street to the Carnlough Road, where it turned back and returned along Main Street before turning onto Knockan Road to the demonstration field at the community centre.