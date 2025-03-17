In pictures: bumper crowds turnout for first AOH St Patrick's Day parade at Magherafelt in 12 years

Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) members from all over Ireland and Scotland took part in the parade.

Hosted by Desertmartin AOH Division 30 and Derry County Board, the main procession started at 2.30pm, leaving the Parish Centre car park in King Street and making its way along King Street, Church Street and up Broad Street into the town centre, where hundreds had gathered to watch the colourful spectacle, including many visitors from overseas.

The procession was preceded by traditional music and Irish dancing in the Parish Centre.

The St Patrick’s parade was led by the National Board Members of the AOH - Liam McCarthy, President of the National Board of Ireland and Scotland, Seamus O’Hagan, Secretary of the National Board of Ireland and Scotland, Treasé O’Hagan, Assistant Secretary of Ireland and Scotland, James McMullan, Trustee for Northern Ireland, Gabriel Dillon Trustee for the South of Ireland and Patrick Devlin, Trustee for Scotland.

1 . Celebrating St Patrick On the march along King Street in Magherafelt on Monday. Photo: National World

2 . Celebrating St Patrick On the march in Magherafelt on St Patrick's Day. Photo: National World

3 . Celebrating St Patrick Members of Sarfield's Band stepping it out in Magherafelt on Monday. Photo: National World