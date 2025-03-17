In pictures: bumper crowds turnout for first AOH St Patrick's Day parade at Magherafelt in 12 years

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 17:27 BST
Several thousand people descended on Magherafelt on Monday afternoon when the town hosted its first St Patrick's Day parade in 12 years.

Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) members from all over Ireland and Scotland took part in the parade.

Hosted by Desertmartin AOH Division 30 and Derry County Board, the main procession started at 2.30pm, leaving the Parish Centre car park in King Street and making its way along King Street, Church Street and up Broad Street into the town centre, where hundreds had gathered to watch the colourful spectacle, including many visitors from overseas.

The procession was preceded by traditional music and Irish dancing in the Parish Centre.

The St Patrick’s parade was led by the National Board Members of the AOH - Liam McCarthy, President of the National Board of Ireland and Scotland, Seamus O’Hagan, Secretary of the National Board of Ireland and Scotland, Treasé O’Hagan, Assistant Secretary of Ireland and Scotland, James McMullan, Trustee for Northern Ireland, Gabriel Dillon Trustee for the South of Ireland and Patrick Devlin, Trustee for Scotland.

On the march along King Street in Magherafelt on Monday.

