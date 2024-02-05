There was music from pipes and accordions along with the traditional address to the haggis before the Burns Night supper was served.
This was following by some traditional Highland dancing. Here’s how they got on...
Burns Night celebrations at Dunluce Parish Centre in Bushmills. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
