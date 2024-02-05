Register
IN PICTURES: Burns Night at Bushmills Royal British Legion

Bushmills Parish Centre was the venue recently for a colourful Burns Night celebration.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT

There was music from pipes and accordions along with the traditional address to the haggis before the Burns Night supper was served.

This was following by some traditional Highland dancing. Here’s how they got on...

Burns Night celebrations at Dunluce Parish Centre in Bushmills.

Burns Night celebrations at Dunluce Parish Centre in Bushmills. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Burns Night celebrations at Dunluce Parish Centre in Bushmills. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Burns Night celebrations at Dunluce Parish Centre in Bushmills. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Burns Night celebrations at Dunluce Parish Centre in Bushmills. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

