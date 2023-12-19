Register
In pictures: Bushmills Meet and Munch Club enjoy Christmas dinner....with some young friends

The Meet and Munch Club from Bushmills enjoyed a tasty Christmas dinner held in the Hamill Hall in the village on Monday.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT

Pupils from Bushmills Primary School also attended for the festive fun.

Here’s how they got on...

Enjoying the Meet and Munch Club Bushmills Christmas dinner held in the Hamill hall Bushmills on Monday. Pupils from Bushmills Primary school also attended. Photo: Jemma McLaughlin

Enjoying the Meet and Munch Club Bushmills Christmas dinner held in the Hamill hall Bushmills on Monday. Pupils from Bushmills Primary school also attended. Photo: Jemma McLaughlin

Enjoying the Meet and Munch Club Bushmills Christmas dinner held in the Hamill hall Bushmills on Monday. Pupils from Bushmills Primary school also attended. Photo: Jemma McLaughlin

Enjoying the Meet and Munch Club Bushmills Christmas dinner held in the Hamill hall Bushmills on Monday. Pupils from Bushmills Primary school also attended. Photo: Jemma McLaughlin

