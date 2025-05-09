IN PICTURES: Bushmills Orange lodges and bands mark VE Day

Published 9th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Bushmills District LOL 21 held a parade on Wednesday, May 7, as part of VE Day commemorations.

The banner parade made its way to the War Memorial and was described as “a proud evening of remembrance, tradition, and tribute to the heroes of 1945”.

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade.

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade.

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade.

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade.

Bushmills District LOL 21 VE Day commemoration and banner parade. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

