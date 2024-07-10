Organised by Portballintrae Royal Blues LOL1142 and Daughters of Dalriada WLOL234, there was a fantastic range of tasty puddings on offer to sample, as well as raffle prizes. Also raising funds were Brother Nevin Brewster who braved having his chest waxed along with Bro. Stephen Moore.

On July 30, four-year-old Joniece and her family will make their first trip London where Joniece will undergo vital surgery as her cerebral palsy has resulted in many significant health problems and countless hospital admissions over the past few years of her very young life.

Joniece’s father Matthew Sheppard said he that the fundraising had been so successful.

Little Joniece will again travel to London three to fours months after the surgery for further procedures which can now be performed “due to the overwhelming community support”.

The family has expressed their sincere gratitude to everyone who supported them in any way and will provide further updates on Joniece’s progress over the coming months.

1 . EVENTS A hugely successful Pudding Party was heldf in Bushmills Orange Hall to raise funds for surgery for little Joniece Sheppard.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

