IN PICTURES: Bushmills RBL thanks public for generous support for Poppy Appeal

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:59 GMT
The Royal British Legion in Bushmills has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the local shops, businesses, and residents of Bushmills for their generous support of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The Bushmills branch was also pleased to announce that this year’s Poppy Appeal was one of the most successful yet, with an impressive amount raised through the sale of poppies and poppy crosses.

These funds will go toward supporting veterans and their families, as well as honoring the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

