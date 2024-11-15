The Bushmills branch was also pleased to announce that this year’s Poppy Appeal was one of the most successful yet, with an impressive amount raised through the sale of poppies and poppy crosses.
These funds will go toward supporting veterans and their families, as well as honoring the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.
1. NEWS
The Royal British Legion in Bushmills extended its heartfelt gratitude to the local shops, businesses, and residents of Bushmills for their generous support of this year’s Poppy Appeal. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. NEWS
The Royal British Legion in Bushmills extended its heartfelt gratitude to the local shops, businesses, and residents of Bushmills for their generous support of this year’s Poppy Appeal. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. NEWS
The Royal British Legion in Bushmills extended its heartfelt gratitude to the local shops, businesses, and residents of Bushmills for their generous support of this year’s Poppy Appeal. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. NEWS
The Royal British Legion in Bushmills extended its heartfelt gratitude to the local shops, businesses, and residents of Bushmills for their generous support of this year’s Poppy Appeal. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.