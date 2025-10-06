IN PICTURES: Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival goes down a storm - despite Amy's best efforts!

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:11 BST
The 2025 Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival in Bushmills was a great success – despite Storm Amy’s best attempts to disrupt the weekend!

The ever-popular festival ran from Friday to Sunday, continuing to embrace local heritage, while underlining the Borough’s reputation as a food and drink destination of outstanding quality.

The organisers worked hard to relocate or reschedule events so that the weekend storm wouldn’t spoil the fun!

Here’s a gallery of just some of the fun...

Harry and Dorothy Skelly with their crafted salmon during the festival.

Chef Ian Orr during the festival.

Chef Suzie Lee during the festival

The 2025 Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival in Bushmills showcased a fantastic array of food, drink, music and community events.

