The ever-popular festival ran from Friday to Sunday, continuing to embrace local heritage, while underlining the Borough’s reputation as a food and drink destination of outstanding quality.
The organisers worked hard to relocate or reschedule events so that the weekend storm wouldn’t spoil the fun!
Here’s a gallery of just some of the fun...
Harry and Dorothy Skelly with their crafted salmon during the festival. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Chef Ian Orr during the festival. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Chef Suzie Lee during the festival Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
The 2025 Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival in Bushmills showcased a fantastic array of food, drink, music and community events. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA