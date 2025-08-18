IN PICTURES: Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition cheque presentations

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
The proceeds of another successful Bushmills Through the War exhibition have been presented to a number of groups in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Cheques were presented by Neil Salisbury, the chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars.

He presented cheques to Pat Crossley (MS Society), Helen Heaney and Jim Fairbairn (Bushmills RBL Poppy Appeal), Rev Brian Harper (Bishop’s Appeal) and David Campbell (Royal Naval Association).

Gifts were also presented to Fiona Kee and Christopher McMullan for their contribution throughout the week.

Helen Heaney and Jim Fairbairn (Bushmills RBL Poppy Appeal) receiving a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars)

1. NEWS

Helen Heaney and Jim Fairbairn (Bushmills RBL Poppy Appeal) receiving a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars) Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

David Campbell (Royal Naval Association) receives a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars)

2. NEWS

David Campbell (Royal Naval Association) receives a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars) Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pat Crossley (MS Society) receiving a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars)

3. NEWS

Pat Crossley (MS Society) receiving a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars) Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Gifts were also presented to Fiona Kee for her contribution throughout the week.

4. NEWS

Gifts were also presented to Fiona Kee for her contribution throughout the week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTMEDIA

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BushmillsCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice