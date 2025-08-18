Cheques were presented by Neil Salisbury, the chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars.
He presented cheques to Pat Crossley (MS Society), Helen Heaney and Jim Fairbairn (Bushmills RBL Poppy Appeal), Rev Brian Harper (Bishop’s Appeal) and David Campbell (Royal Naval Association).
Gifts were also presented to Fiona Kee and Christopher McMullan for their contribution throughout the week.
Helen Heaney and Jim Fairbairn (Bushmills RBL Poppy Appeal) receiving a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars) Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
David Campbell (Royal Naval Association) receives a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars) Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Pat Crossley (MS Society) receiving a cheque from Neil Salisbury (Chairman of Bushmills Through The Wars) Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Gifts were also presented to Fiona Kee for her contribution throughout the week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTMEDIA