There were smiles all round at the annual family fun day at Dundarave in Bushmills.
The event was held on July 12. See who you can recognise...
1. Fun day
There was lots to do at a family fun day held on July 12 in Bushmills. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma
2. Fun day
There was lots to do at a family fun day held on July 12 in Bushmills. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma
3. Fun day
There were smiles all round at a family fun day in Bushmills on July 12. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma
4. Fun day
There were smiles all round at a family fun day in Bushmills on July 12. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma