IN PICTURES: Capturing the sweet moments of baby's first Christmas

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:40 GMT
Prepare for cuteness overload!

We asked the readers of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for photos of baby’s first Christmas – and boy, did you respond!

Take a look at these little Christmas cuties from around Causeway Coast and Glens...

BABY ZAK

1. FIRST CHRISTMAS

BABY ZAK Photo: DANIELLE KNOX

BABY DAISY

2. FIRST CHRISTMAS

BABY DAISY Photo: TARA GORMLEY

BABY TOMMY

3. FIRST CHRISTMAS

BABY TOMMY Photo: NATASHA MCMULLAN

BABY EDWARD.

4. FIRST CHRISTMAS

BABY EDWARD. Photo: AMY PURDY

