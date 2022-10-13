In pictures: Carrickfergus fire crew receive Queen's Platinum Jubilee medals
Carrickfergus Fire Station personnel enjoyed a special occasion when they were presented with their Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals.
The medals were presented in a dignified ceremony by Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim.
Recipients were able to sharing the special moment with family members and then everyone enjoyed a light supper.
