Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, presents Watch Commander Brian Smith with his Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal.

In pictures: Carrickfergus fire crew receive Queen's Platinum Jubilee medals

Carrickfergus Fire Station personnel enjoyed a special occasion when they were presented with their Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals.

By Valerie Martin
22 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 1:41pm

The medals were presented in a dignified ceremony by Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim.

Recipients were able to sharing the special moment with family members and then everyone enjoyed a light supper.

1. Memorable moment

Carrickfergus Firefighter Jeanna Robb receives her Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal from Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE. Also included is Watch Commander Brian Smith.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

2. A proud moment

Firefighter Paul Crozier receives his medal from Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE. Also included is Watch Commander Brian Smith.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

3. Queen's Platinum Jubilee honour

Firefighter Warren Logan at the presentation ceremony with Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, and Watch Commander Brian Smith.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

4. A memorable ceremony

Firefighter Andrew Doey with the Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Jackie Stewart MBE, and Watch Commander Brian Smith.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
CarrickfergusQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 2