In pictures: Carrickfergus Somme parade marked by dedication of new Orange Order arch

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 22:50 BST
The dedication of a new Orange arch was a memorable part of this year’s annual Somme commemoration parade in Carrickfergus on Wednesday evening.

The parade by Carrickfergus District Lodge No 19 took a slightly different route this year to take in the dedication of the new arch beside the High Street car park on the way to the cenotaph.

In the space of 18 months a group of around 12 people formed an arch committee with the aim of having the new arch erected in time for July 12. They raised £30,000 in that time through a variety of fundraising activities and donations.

Carrickfergus is one of the venues for this year’s Twelfth celebrations with Carrickfergus District Lodge No 19 hosting the annual demonstration of the East Antrim Combine.

The opening of the new arch in Carrickfergus.

1. Annual parade

The opening of the new arch in Carrickfergus.Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Enjoying the Mini Twelfth in Carrickfergus.

2. Annual parade

Enjoying the Mini Twelfth in Carrickfergus.Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

A special evening for members of Carrickfergus District LOL No 19.

3. Annual parade

A special evening for members of Carrickfergus District LOL No 19.Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Stepping out in the Mini Twelfth parade in Carrickfergus.

4. Annual parade

Stepping out in the Mini Twelfth parade in Carrickfergus.Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus