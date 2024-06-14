Marking the 40th Anniversary of Volunteers’ Week, a series of events were held throughout the Borough. Mayoral receptions were held in Cushendun, Magilligan and Coleraine, with both the outgoing Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan and newly appointed Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan thanking volunteers from a range of groups for the difference they make.

Over 250 volunteers attended events between June 3-7 and as part of Employee Supported Volunteering, a number of Council employees also volunteered with various community groups at the Big Help out day on June 7.

The week of celebration culminated at a special event held in Coleraine Town Hall, for volunteers who have taken part in the Epic Awards, where they received Awards for 50, 100 and 200 hours volunteering in the past year.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to host the receptions to acknowledge the marvellous work being carried out by volunteers in many fields across Causeway Coast and Glens.

“From those who provide practical and emotional support to those in need; those who fundraise and advocate on behalf of others and many other roles too numerous to mention.

“I would especially like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all those volunteers who have been volunteering for 40 years and who we were able to make special presentation to at the receptions. The difference that they make in people’s lives is immeasurable."

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, pictured with Saul Wilton who received a 50 hours EPIC award for work with the EA Youth Service.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, pictured at a mayoral reception in Magilligan alongside Council staff and volunteers Angela Linton (200 hours EPIC award) and Abigail Linton (50 hours EPIC award).

The then Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop pictured with atendees at a reception for volunteers in Cushendun.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, pictured with Council staff and volunteers at a reception in Cloonavin.