The trail is a fascinating and immersive tourism experience that will lead visitors to uncover hidden gems a world away from the well-trodden tourist route in the Causeway Coast and Glens. On the trail, visitors will embark on a journey of discovery to 13 craft experiences and meet some of the area’s most creative minds.

Watch these craftspeople at work as they create clean, functional tableware to Celtic-inspired jewellery, or marvel at the process behind traditional basketry, incorporating the found objects of the coastline such as driftwood and pebbles.

Welcoming representatives from the tourism industry and some local skilled local artisans to an event in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “As a Council, we are committed to showcasing our Borough as an unmissable destination and tours like this give participants an invaluable opportunity to enhance their knowledge and understanding about our tourism product.

“This exciting tourism initiative has brought together a collective of talented and accomplished craftspeople, whose enthusiasm for the region is rivalled only by their sheer brilliance at their profession.

“The trail offers visitors a unique way to explore the destination with the added bonus of meeting the makers and learning how they interpret their magical surroundings to create beautiful and original pieces of work.”

Kerrie McGonigle, Council’s Destination Manager added: “Tourism trends show that culture and heritage visitors to Northern Ireland seek to experience authentic culture, learn the stories of its people and experience or learn a new skill from the locals. The Causeway Craft Trail provides this experience for our visitors, and it is a wonderful addition to the tourism offering in Causeway Coast and Glens.

“This Council strives to work closely with the tourism and hospitality sector and other key partners to deliver on what makes our area special, unique and a great place to visit. Tourism is a significant income generator for the local economy, and it is essential that collectively we continue to invest in our product in order to be competitive in both the domestic and international marketplace, and capitalise on opportunities for growth.”

During the month of March, there are several ways visitors can meet the talented and inspirational people behind the Causeway Craft Trail. Either visit during The Open Studio weekends, Saturday 16 March and Saturday 23 March, or book an intimate crafting workshop experience between 15 -30 March.

For more information on the Causeway Craft Trail, the Open Studio weekends, and the programme of workshop experiences go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/explore/craft-trail

The Causeway Craft Trail map will also be available in Visitor Information Centres.

1 . CRAFT Gathered at the Causeway Craft Trail event in Flowerfield Art Centre are (L-R) John Wilkinson (Valkyrie Crafts), Emma Thorpe (Stone Row Artisans), Kerrie McGonigle (Council’s Destination Manager), Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Lucy Hutchinson (Fiona Shannon Ceramics), Laura McIlveen (The Designerie), Adam Frew (Ceramics Artist), Maud McArthur (The Designerie) and Claire McDowell (Stone Row Artisans). Photo: CCGBC

2 . CRAFT Laura McIlveen and Maud McArthur from The Designerie and Cathy McGarry from The Courthouse alongside the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . CRAFT Lucy Hutchinson of Fiona Shannon Ceramics shows some of her wares to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL