In pictures: Causeway Hospital campaigners take to the streets to protest over maternity service changes
Last month the Department of Health announced maternity services would be consolidated at Antrim Area Hospital, meaning that from Monday, July 17 all hospital births in the Northern Trust area will take place at Antrim.
Campaign group SoS Causeway Hospital held a march from the hospital to Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday in protest at the decision, expressing concern that the ending of births at Causeway Hospital would lead to other services at the site not being viable.
In a statement on Friday, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said the decision to ‘reconfigure maternity services’ did not mean that it intends to ‘downgrade’ the Coleraine hospital.