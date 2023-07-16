In pictures: Causeway Hospital campaigners take to the streets to protest over maternity service changes

Campaigners in Coleraine held a march and rally on Saturday calling for the restoration of full maternity services at Causeway Hospital.

Last month the Department of Health announced maternity services would be consolidated at Antrim Area Hospital, meaning that from Monday, July 17 all hospital births in the Northern Trust area will take place at Antrim.

Campaign group SoS Causeway Hospital held a march from the hospital to Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday in protest at the decision, expressing concern that the ending of births at Causeway Hospital would lead to other services at the site not being viable.

In a statement on Friday, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said the decision to ‘reconfigure maternity services’ did not mean that it intends to ‘downgrade’ the Coleraine hospital.

1 . Causeway Hospital prtoest There was a good turnout of supporters for the Causeway Hospital march and rally on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

2 . Causeway Hospital protest Showing their support for the Causeway Hospital campaign are Kasia Gogolek, Devin McMullan and Shea McMullan. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

3 . Causeway Hospital protest Eddy Curtis, William Taylor, Gemma Brolly, and Maurice Bradley all with SOS Causeway Hospital campaign, pictured on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

4 . Causeway Hospital protest Campaigners on the march between Causeway Hospital and Coleraine town hall on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye