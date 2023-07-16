Register
In pictures: Causeway Hospital campaigners take to the streets to protest over maternity service changes

Campaigners in Coleraine held a march and rally on Saturday calling for the restoration of full maternity services at Causeway Hospital.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST

Last month the Department of Health announced maternity services would be consolidated at Antrim Area Hospital, meaning that from Monday, July 17 all hospital births in the Northern Trust area will take place at Antrim.

Campaign group SoS Causeway Hospital held a march from the hospital to Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday in protest at the decision, expressing concern that the ending of births at Causeway Hospital would lead to other services at the site not being viable.

In a statement on Friday, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said the decision to ‘reconfigure maternity services’ did not mean that it intends to ‘downgrade’ the Coleraine hospital.

There was a good turnout of supporters for the Causeway Hospital march and rally on Saturday.

1. Causeway Hospital prtoest

There was a good turnout of supporters for the Causeway Hospital march and rally on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Showing their support for the Causeway Hospital campaign are Kasia Gogolek, Devin McMullan and Shea McMullan.

2. Causeway Hospital protest

Showing their support for the Causeway Hospital campaign are Kasia Gogolek, Devin McMullan and Shea McMullan. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Eddy Curtis, William Taylor, Gemma Brolly, and Maurice Bradley all with SOS Causeway Hospital campaign, pictured on Saturday.

3. Causeway Hospital protest

Eddy Curtis, William Taylor, Gemma Brolly, and Maurice Bradley all with SOS Causeway Hospital campaign, pictured on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Campaigners on the march between Causeway Hospital and Coleraine town hall on Saturday.

4. Causeway Hospital protest

Campaigners on the march between Causeway Hospital and Coleraine town hall on Saturday. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

