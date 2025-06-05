Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, in partnership with Causeway Volunteer Centre and Limavady Volunteer Centre, celebrated Volunteers’ Week 2025 with a series of special events.

Recognising the efforts of local volunteers, the week-long programme showed the Borough’s appreciation for the huge difference volunteers make on a daily basis on various fields.

Across the Borough, over 150 volunteers were welcomed to thank you events in Dunloy (June 2), Millburn Community Centre (June 3), and Glór Dhún Geimhin (June 4).

Newly appointed Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, who spoke at the events shared his gratitude saying: “I would like to congratulate this remarkable group of individuals, the heart of our communities, our volunteers; whose dedication, kindness, and willingness to give their time and energy make a profound difference in the lives of so many.

“Volunteering is not just about lending a helping hand; it is about building bridges, strengthening our communities and uplifting those in need. Whether you help in food banks, assist in local events, mentor young minds, or help clean our neighbourhoods, the impact of a volunteer is both tangible and invaluable.

“On behalf of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, I extend my sincere thanks for the hard work of every volunteer in our Council area. Your passion, and your commitment to making our community a better place is inspiring. Let us continue to support and recognise the power of volunteering and encourage others to join in and make a difference.”

Ciara McNickle from Causeway Volunteer Centre added: “The celebrations have been wonderful, and I would like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers who make a huge difference on a daily basis to so many people”.

Jennie Robinson from Limavady Volunteer’s Centre also said: “It is a privilege to work with all our volunteers and I would like to thank them all for their commitment and dedication. A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped make the week special – and to all the volunteers who continue to give back to our communities all year round.”

