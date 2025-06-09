In addition to the 100 plus trade stands, more than 1,000 animals were judged on the Saturday – including horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and goats. Home Industries and local schools also provided nearly 2,000 entries with some magnificent displays on offer.

For dog lovers, there was a Dog & Pet Show on the Friday evening; also on the Friday night there was YFC football competitions and tug of war.

There were floral and cookery demonstrations and cookery competitions in the Food Village, alongside artisan food and craft stands selling local produce, as well as musical entertainment over the two days.

1 . EVENTS Enjoying the the atmosphere at Ballymoney Show on Saturday between the heavy rain showers. Photo: TRACET ROBERTS

2 . EVENTS The 116th Ballymoney Show took place on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7. Photo: TRACEY ROBERTS

3 . EVENTS The 116th Ballymoney Show took place on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7. Photo: TRACEY ROBERTS