In pictures: Celebration time for Carrick Business Excellence Awards 2024 winners

The awards, hosted by the Carrick Times, were supported by key partners Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors SONI.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said the council was delighted to support the awards again this year.
"We are so lucky to have a real mix of local, independent, and often family-run businesses who go above and beyond to serve the local community.
"They contribute a wide range of products and services, talent and skills – all of which enhance the lives of the people of our borough – and it’s great to see that reflected with these awards.”
The awards luncheon, held in Carrickfergus Golf Club, brought together winners from a variety of award categories, representatives from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, SONI and special guests.
The winners were:
Best SME Business Award: Mount 10 Gallery
Best Retail Business of the Year Award: Eurospar Fortfield
Sustainable Business Award: Carrick Greengrocers
Business in the Community Award: Carrick Greengrocers
Best New Business Start Up Award: Carrick Greengrocers
Health &Wellbeing Business of the Year Award: Heel Within Holistic Therapy
Hospitality Business of the Year Award: Papa Browns Grill
Special Recognition Award: Artur Cufaj