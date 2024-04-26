In pictures: Celebration time for Carrick Business Excellence Awards 2024 winners

The success of this year’s Carrick Business Excellence Awards winners has been celebrated at a special luncheon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:26 BST

The awards, hosted by the Carrick Times, were supported by key partners Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors SONI.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said the council was delighted to support the awards again this year.

"We are so lucky to have a real mix of local, independent, and often family-run businesses who go above and beyond to serve the local community.

"They contribute a wide range of products and services, talent and skills – all of which enhance the lives of the people of our borough – and it’s great to see that reflected with these awards.”

The awards luncheon, held in Carrickfergus Golf Club, brought together winners from a variety of award categories, representatives from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, SONI and special guests.

The winners were:

Best SME Business Award: Mount 10 Gallery

Best Retail Business of the Year Award: Eurospar Fortfield

Sustainable Business Award: Carrick Greengrocers

Business in the Community Award: Carrick Greengrocers

Best New Business Start Up Award: Carrick Greengrocers

Health &Wellbeing Business of the Year Award: Heel Within Holistic Therapy

Hospitality Business of the Year Award: Papa Browns Grill

Special Recognition Award: Artur Cufaj

The Special Recognion Award went to Artur Cufaj who happily accepted the trophy from Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

The Special Recognion Award went to Artur Cufaj who happily accepted the trophy from Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. CT17-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna presents the award for Best Retail Business of the Year to James Wilson of winners, EuroSpar Fortfield.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna presents the award for Best Retail Business of the Year to James Wilson of winners, EuroSpar Fortfield. CT17-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Jonathan Jamison, left, presents the Sustainable Business Award to Ian Whyatt of winners Carrick Community Greengrocers.

Jonathan Jamison, left, presents the Sustainable Business Award to Ian Whyatt of winners Carrick Community Greengrocers. CT17-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Business in the Community Award went to Carrick Community Greengrocers. The trophy was presented by Mayor, Gerardine Mulvenna to company representative, Adam Scott.

The Business in the Community Award went to Carrick Community Greengrocers. The trophy was presented by Mayor, Gerardine Mulvenna to company representative, Adam Scott. CT17-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

