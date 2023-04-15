In pictures: Celebration time for fans and players as Larne FC claims first ever Danske Bank Premiership title
There were cheers – and tears – of joy on Friday night when Larne FC secured the Danske Bank Premiership for the first time in the club’s 134-year history.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST
The Inver men only needed a point at Seaview to become champions but they made the occasion even more memorable by grabbing three with a 2-0 victory.
It was the moment everyone had been waiting for following the takeover of the club by Purplebricks entrepreneur Kenny Bruce. Clinching their first top-flight league trophy was the dream players, staff and fans are now living.
These pictures from Seaview say it all.
Page 1 of 6