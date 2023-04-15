Register
Larne's Andy Ryan celebrates with club supporters. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressLarne's Andy Ryan celebrates with club supporters. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Larne's Andy Ryan celebrates with club supporters. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

In pictures: Celebration time for fans and players as Larne FC claims first ever Danske Bank Premiership title

There were cheers – and tears – of joy on Friday night when Larne FC secured the Danske Bank Premiership for the first time in the club’s 134-year history.

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

The Inver men only needed a point at Seaview to become champions but they made the occasion even more memorable by grabbing three with a 2-0 victory.

It was the moment everyone had been waiting for following the takeover of the club by Purplebricks entrepreneur Kenny Bruce. Clinching their first top-flight league trophy was the dream players, staff and fans are now living.

These pictures from Seaview say it all.

Larne's Fuad Sule celebrates his team winning the league title. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

1. 'We've done it!'

Larne's Fuad Sule celebrates his team winning the league title. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis

Larne players celebrate after this evening's game at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

2. 'Yessssss!'

Larne players celebrate after this evening's game at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis

Celebrating after Friday night's game at Seaview. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

3. Smiles of success

Celebrating after Friday night's game at Seaview. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Alan Weir

Larne's Lee Bonis celebrates with fans at Seaview. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

4. Savouring the moment

Larne's Lee Bonis celebrates with fans at Seaview. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis

