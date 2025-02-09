In pictures: charity coffee morning at Portadown Rugby Football Club in aid of Bowel Cancer UK

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Feb 2025, 10:15 BST
A coffee morning held in Portadown Rugby Football Club has raised valuable funds for Bowel Cancer UK.

Susan Stevenson organised the coffee morning in memory of her friend, Marisha Petzel.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to snap some of those who supported the event, which raised around £350.

Organiser of the coffee morning in aid of Bowel Cancer UK and in memory of her friend, Marisha Petzel, Susan Stevenson and her family, Ava (3), Harry (6) and husband, Chris. PT06-203.

Organiser of the coffee morning in aid of Bowel Cancer UK and in memory of her friend, Marisha Petzel, Susan Stevenson and her family, Ava (3), Harry (6) and husband, Chris. PT06-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Emma Partridge, left, and Nicola Magee pictured at a cofee morning in Portadown Rugby Club in aid of Bowel Cancer UK. PT06-202.

Emma Partridge, left, and Nicola Magee pictured at a cofee morning in Portadown Rugby Club in aid of Bowel Cancer UK. PT06-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying a coffee at the Bowel Cancer UK coffee morning are, Lorraine Brennan and Richard Pollard. PT05=206.

Enjoying a coffee at the Bowel Cancer UK coffee morning are, Lorraine Brennan and Richard Pollard. PT05=206. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Supporting the coffee morning in aid of Bowel Cancer UK are from left, Maurice McIlwaine, Ellen McIlwaine, Paul McIlwaine, Grace Stevenson and Ava Stevenson (3). PT06-204.

Supporting the coffee morning in aid of Bowel Cancer UK are from left, Maurice McIlwaine, Ellen McIlwaine, Paul McIlwaine, Grace Stevenson and Ava Stevenson (3). PT06-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

