Susan Stevenson organised the coffee morning in memory of her friend, Marisha Petzel.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to snap some of those who supported the event, which raised around £350.
1. All smiles
Organiser of the coffee morning in aid of Bowel Cancer UK and in memory of her friend, Marisha Petzel, Susan Stevenson and her family, Ava (3), Harry (6) and husband, Chris. PT06-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Coffee time
Emma Partridge, left, and Nicola Magee pictured at a cofee morning in Portadown Rugby Club in aid of Bowel Cancer UK. PT06-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Enjoying the event
Enjoying a coffee at the Bowel Cancer UK coffee morning are, Lorraine Brennan and Richard Pollard. PT05=206. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Charity supporters
Supporting the coffee morning in aid of Bowel Cancer UK are from left, Maurice McIlwaine, Ellen McIlwaine, Paul McIlwaine, Grace Stevenson and Ava Stevenson (3). PT06-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON