In pictures: Chloe Mitchell vigils are held in Ballymena and Belfast

Hundreds of people turned for vigils in Ballymena and Belfast on Wedneday evening in memory of murdered 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

Mourners, many bringing flowers, gathered at King George’s Park in Harryville in Ballymena and at Belfast City Hall to pay their respects to Chloe and advocate for women’s safety.

The tightly knit Harryville community came out in force for Wednesday evening’s memorial in Chloe’s home town along with sympathisers from the wider Ballymena region and further afield. The event had been organised by mental health charity Turning Point NI, based in Ballymena.

They heard Chloe’s brother Phillip Mitchell thank the police, all those who helped in the search and wider community for their help and support.

Pink and white balloons were released in remembrance of Chloe and a book of condolence was signed by many who attended.

Earlier in the evening, a vigil was also held at Belfast City Hall, organised by the socialist feminist movement Rosa NI. Many of those who attended held posters advocating the end of violence against women and girls.

Among those in attendance to show their solidarity and sympathy were members of the family of Natalie McNally who was murdered in Lurgan in December.

Signing a book of condolence in Ballymena on Wednesday evening.

1. In loving memory of Chloe

Signing a book of condolence in Ballymena on Wednesday evening. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Signing a book of condolence at the Ballymena vigil.

2. In loving memory of Chloe

Signing a book of condolence at the Ballymena vigil. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann pictured at the vigil.

3. In loving memory of Chloe

North Antrim MLA Robin Swann pictured at the vigil. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Members of the Community Search and Rescue pictured at the event.

4. In loving memory of Chloe

Members of the Community Search and Rescue pictured at the event. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

