In pictures: Christmas cheer comes to Ballycastle as Santa (and the Mayor) switch on the festive lights
The crowds came out in force in Ballycastle on Thursday evening as Santa Claus and the Mayor got Christmas off to a great start.
By Una Culkin
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT
A Christmas Parade made its way around the town centre, assembling at Quay Road playing fields and travelling along Quay Road, Ann Street, Market Street, Clare Street, Castle Street and The Diamond.
Then the Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan and Santa Claus switched on the Christmas lights to signal the start of the festive season.
See who you can spot in these photos...
1 / 6