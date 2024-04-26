The Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, accompanied by Councillor Julie Flaherty and Councillor Kate Evans, was delighted on behalf of the council to host a reception to mark the centenary of Portadown College.

College principal Miss Gillian Gibb invited along the College Board of Governors along with a selection of teaching staff and prefects and Politics in Action students to the Civic Centre where the council representatives congratulated all involved with Portadown College for the continued success of the school.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart spoke warmly of the college and referred to plans for the future and MLA Doug Beattie was also present to congratulate the college on its milestone anniversary.

There were also civic receptions to mark their 50th anniversary of two local schools.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown hosted receptions at Craigavon Civic Centre to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Lismore College and of St Brendan’s Primary School in Craigavon.

