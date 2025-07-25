IN PICTURES: Classic bikes on show in Armoy as part of race week programme of events

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
A great night of craic and nostalgia – that was the verdict on the Classic Bikes display on Thursday, July 24, as part of Armoy Road Race week.

O'Kane Motors, Armoy, welcomed the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club who put on a display of bikes from our racing past.

Bikes were on show outside Tilly Molloy's in the village for “another great night of village craic with a bit of nostalgia and whiff of burning oil” as the bikes left for a few laps of the Armoy circuit.

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week.

1. MOTORCYCLING

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week.

2. MOTORCYCLING

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week.

3. MOTORCYCLING

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week.

4. MOTORCYCLING

Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice