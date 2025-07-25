O'Kane Motors, Armoy, welcomed the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club who put on a display of bikes from our racing past.
Bikes were on show outside Tilly Molloy's in the village for “another great night of village craic with a bit of nostalgia and whiff of burning oil” as the bikes left for a few laps of the Armoy circuit.
1. MOTORCYCLING
Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. MOTORCYCLING
Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. MOTORCYCLING
Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. MOTORCYCLING
Armoy village centre was packed for the display of classic bikes organised by the Coleraine Motorcycle Club and the Japanese Vintage Club as part of Armoy Road Race week. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA