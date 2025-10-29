Major David Rutherford retired after a remarkable 50-year journey with the Irish Guards and the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force.

His distinguished career began when he joined the Irish Guards (IG) on September 9, 1975. With over 35 years of dedicated service to the Army Cadet Force, he started as a cadet in 1973 and transitioned to an Adult Instructor in April 1992.

He served as the B Company Commander, 1st (NI) ACF which covers cadet detachments from Londonderry to Ballymoney, a role he embraced in 1999, leading and inspiring young cadets for over two decades.

The retirement ceremony in the Council’s Cloonavin headquarters was attended by representatives from the Ulster Association of the Irish Guards, The Irish Guards and included the special guests of the evening – the Irish Guards’ mascot wolfhound Seamus.

This was particularly poignant as Major Rutherford had served as the dog handler for the mascot during his time with the regiment. His dedication even earned him a coveted Blue Peter badge, showcasing his commitment and connection to the community.

Deput Mayor Alderman Richard Stewart said: “Thank you, Major Rutherford, for your years with both the Army and Army Cadets. You have changed the lives of so many young people for the better.”

Honorary Colonel of the 1st (NI) Battalion ACF and Lord Lieutenant of Antrim, David McCorkell and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar, both sent touching words of appreciation, reflecting on Major Rutherford’s impact on the lives of cadets.

In attendance was the Lord Lieutenant of the City of Londonderry, Iain Crowe, along with Major Jimmy Park (representing both the Ulster Association and the Irish Guards) who both expressed their thanks to Major Rutherford.

Col Sam Donnell Commandant of 1st (NI Battalion ACF) remarked: “Your unwavering dedication and commitment to the Army Cadets have made a profound impact on countless young lives, motivating them to reach for their dreams and embody the values you have represented so well.

"Your contributions have been invaluable, and your legacy will certainly live on in the hearts of those you have inspired.”

Major Rutherford said: “I would like to thank the ACF and I am now looking forward to embarking on a new chapter in my life, spending more time with my family.”

