Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage hosted the reception to recognise the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Junior Grand Lodge in 2024 and the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland in 2025.
1. Junior Orange lodges enjoy civic reception
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage presenting brothers Scott Speers and Jamie Speers from Killylea Junior LOL 205 Co. Armagh the shield for winning the Junior Grand Lodge Bible Quiz 6-9 years in April 2025 also included Armagh Junior County Master Bro. John Hoy Photo: Liam McArdle
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage presenting Brothers Noah Clydesdale, John Forbes and Nathan Mulholland from Edenderry Junior LOL 51 Co. Armagh the shield for winning the Junior Grand Lodge Bible Quiz 10-12 age group in April 2025 Photo: Liam McArdle
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage presenting brothers Samuel Gillespie and Isaac Gardiner from Killylea Junior LOL 205 Co. Armagh the shield for winning the Junior Grand Lodge Bible Quiz Bible Quiz 13 year and over, April 2025 also included is Armagh Junior County Master Bro. John Hoy Photo: Liam McArdle
Brothers Jonathan Bready Superintendent JLOL 129, Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage and Neill McClimond Superintendent, JLOL 272. Bro. Logan Waddell JLOL 272 (left middle), Matthew Truesdale JLOL 129 ( banner left), Elliott Hutchinson JLOL 129, right side and Lucas McClimond JLOL 272 (right middle) Photo: Liam McArdle
