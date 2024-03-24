The run, which followed a route around the Markethill area, raised funds for Dementia NI.
A spokesperson for the club said: “A huge thank you to everyone who turned out for our annual tractor / car run, great day, stayed dry, good company.”
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on the day.
1. Vintage run
One man and his dog...Nathan Cross and his dog, Max pictured with his Massey Ferguson 35X vintage tractor before the Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club charity tractor run in aid of Dementia NI. PT12-270. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Vintage run
Taking part in the County Armagh Vintage Vehicle charity tractor / car run in Markethill are Mark McIlrath and son, Christopher with his TVO Ferguson tractor. PT12-271. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Vintage run
William Hale and Ben Cross pictured at the charity tractor run in Markethill on Saturday morning. PT12-272. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Vintage run
Posing proudly with their vintage Ford 7810 tractor at the charity tractor run in Markethill on Saturday morning are Isaac, Jordan and Rebekah Parr. PT12-273. Photo: Tony Hendron