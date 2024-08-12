IN PICTURES: Coleraine brethren gather for Apprentice Boys of Derry parade

Published 12th Aug 2024
Three Apprentice Boys of Derry Clubs left Coleraine on Saturday morning en route to the main demonstration in Londonderry.

Brethren of the Mitchelburne Club, Killowen Branch; Mitchelburne Club, Blaugh Branch and Browning Club, Coleraine Branch led by the Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Windyhall, Ballyrashane Flute Band and Pride of the Bann, Coleraine respectively paraded the town before boarding buses to take them to the 335th annual demonstration in Londonderry.

Apprentice Boys on parade in Coleraine on Saturday, August 10.

Apprentice Boys on parade in Coleraine on Saturday, August 10. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Apprentice Boys on parade in Coleraine on Saturday, August 10. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Apprentice Boys on parade in Coleraine on Saturday, August 10. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Apprentice Boys on parade in Coleraine on Saturday, August 10. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

