Brethren of the Mitchelburne Club, Killowen Branch; Mitchelburne Club, Blaugh Branch and Browning Club, Coleraine Branch led by the Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Windyhall, Ballyrashane Flute Band and Pride of the Bann, Coleraine respectively paraded the town before boarding buses to take them to the 335th annual demonstration in Londonderry.