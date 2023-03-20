Register
In pictures: Coleraine cheer team Nemesis scoops national award in Galway

A Coleraine cheerleading group are celebrating after winning a national championship title last week.

By Una Culkin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT

Nemesis Cheer and Dance were competing in Celtic Spirit in Galway – their first time attending an all-Ireland competition.

Head Coach Shania Watton said: “We didn’t have an easy run up to the competition with athletes missing due to sickness and injury.

"We couldn’t be more proud of how our athletes performed and we are absolutely thrilled with our results. Our tiny team came home as national champions!”

The results: Nemesis Tiny Storm 1st; Nemesis Mini Rain 4th; Nemesis Youth Blizzard 4th;-Nemesis Senior Cyclones 4th; Nemesis Senior Stunt group 3rd.

Congratulations Nemesis!

Success for Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance

1. Cheerleading

Success for Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance

Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance at Celtic Spirit in Galway

2. Cheerleading

Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance at Celtic Spirit in Galway

Flying high with Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance

3. Cheerleading

Flying high with Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance

Success for Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance

4. Cheerleading

Success for Coleraine's Nemesis Cheer and Dance

