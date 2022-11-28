Christmas is coming!

Hundreds of people packed Coleraine town centre for the Christmas Cavalcade on Friday evening.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, took part in a Christmas Cavalcade which made its way through the town to mark the occasion.

Festive and cartoon characters were also in the parade but the main man of the evening was, of course, Santa Claus who met lots of children and heard what is on their Christmas list.

See who you can spot!

READ MORE:

1. Cavalcade Christmas comes to Coleraine Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

2. Christmas cheer Christmas comes to Coleraine Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

3. Lighting up Christmas comes to Coleraine Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

4. Christmas comes to Coleraine Beautiful lights Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales