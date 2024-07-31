To mark the occasion, and to honour the memory of 15-year-old Candice Tosh who died last year as a result of an accident, a special fundraising fun day was held to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Candice’s family helped organise the fun day along with Ratheane owners and staff and the fantastic sum of £3,400 was raised for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Candice’s aunt Jeanette, who works at Ratheane, said the family was grateful to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland for allowing the family the opportunity to say goodbye to the teenager. She added that it was due to the Air Ambulance that Candice was able to save other lives by being an organ donor.

She said: “Thanks for the Macklin and my work colleagues for making this happen and to Candice’s wee brother who came up with the idea of raising money.”

In a post on Facebook, Ratheane Nursing Home said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us on Saturday at our 35th birthday event. In total we raised £3,400 for Air Ambulance NI, all thanks to your generosity!

"We were blown away by the involvement of local people and businesses who supported the fundraiser. It was great to acknowledge our loyal staff who have worked at Ratheane for decades. Congratulations to all the raffle winners - we hope you enjoyed your prizes!”

Here’s a look at some of the images of a day of celebration and remembering...

1 . NEWS Brian and Mary Macklin along with Linda McLaughlin who has been an employee since Ratheane first opened its doors.Photo: RATHEANE NURSING HOME

2 . CHARITY Peyton Tosh and friend Lily McDonald.Photo: RATHEANE NURSING HOME

3 . NEWS Alayna Wilkinson showing off her artistic talents.Photo: RATHEANE NURSING HOME